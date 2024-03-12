Actor Vijay donates Rs 1 crore for Nadigar Sangam building project in Chennai

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI

Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 crore for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam.

(Pic courtesy: Thalapathy Vijay/ Instagram)

Actor Vijay has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. The South Indian Artistes' Association issued a statement expressing gratitude to Vijay for his contribution.


Actor Nassar, who heads the Nadigar Sangam, initiated the construction of the new building in Chennai a few years ago. Unfortunately, the project faced financial hurdles and came to a halt.


Reportedly, veteran actor Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 crore for the work of the new building of Nadigar Sangam. Actor-minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also donated a significant amount to the trust.


The building is said to have a 1000-seater auditorium. More details regarding the building's construction work are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

