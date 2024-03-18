Actor Vijay received a majestic welcome to Kerala for the shoot of his upcoming film 'GOAT'. Fans in the state showed up at the airport in large numbers to catch his glimpse

From Monday morning, ardent movie fans were seen waiting for their favourite movie star. And no, it isn't a Malayalam movie star that they were all eagerly anticipating. But one of Tamil movie's biggest star- Vijay. With buzz of the actor coming to the state for the shoot of his upcoming film gaining prominence, fans arrived at the airport not knowing when exactly the star would arrive.

The Trivandrum airport saw a large turnout outside the arrival gate as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star as soon as she set foot in the state. A clean-shaven Vijay was seen arriving in the state in blue denim jeans and a simple shirt.

From Monday morning, X (formerly Twitter) saw the trends of Vijay Storms Kerala. Once they landed, videos and photos of the actor travelling from the airport to his hotel made their way.

Summa poravan varavan lam inthe mathiri oru impact eh create panna mudiyathu. Thalapathy is a brand. He created something that can never be recreated ❤️‍🔥#VIJAYStormHitsKeralapic.twitter.com/jXLWQtUfAd — ஜமுனா வேலு (@jamunah_velu) March 18, 2024

In the videos doing the rounds on X, Vijay can be seen waving from his car to fans and even obliged for pictures before he made his way out. He stepped out through the sunroof of his car to wave to the fans as excited fans extended their hand to hold him.

Vijay's film shoot:

Actor Vijay is in Kerala to shoot for his upcoming film titled 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)' directed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor will shoot for the climax portions of the film and can be seen sporting a clean shave in the videos shared by fans. There is a buzz that this will probably mark the actor's last film given that he has decided to step into active politics. His last film Leo did well not just in Tamil Nadu, but also at the Kerala box office. For decades, Vijay has had a huge fan following in Kerala.

As for the film, 'GOAT' will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva and others in key roles. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. Major portions of the film have already been shot in Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad and Pondicherry.