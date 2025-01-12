Breaking News
Actor Vishal gives health update after raising concern during Madha Gaja Raja press meet: 'I am fine and back on track'

Updated on: 12 January,2025 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor Vishal on Saturday said that he was fine and back on track, even as he debunked rumours on his health condition that were doing the rounds on social media

Picture Courtesy/Vishal's Instagram account

Actor Vishal on Saturday said that he was fine and back on track, even as he debunked rumours on his health condition that were doing the rounds on social media. 


The star actor and producer, who addressed mediapersons who had gathered for the press screening of his upcoming film ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ during the film’s intermission, expressed gratitude to the media for their support.


“I have got to know one thing. I have realised how many people love me and how many have blessed me with all their heart. I still haven't replied to 425 messages. All of them had said, “Recover and come back soon,” he began.


The actor then went on to say, “I only had a viral fever, which everybody gets. Only thing was it was on the higher side. My parents asked me not to go for the Madha Gaja Raja programme because I was really unwell. But when I saw the mirror, I could only see director Sundar C sir's face. I thought that I shouldn't miss this as this was a function I had been waiting for years. So, I came for the event.”

He then pointed to the mediapersons who were present for the press show of Madha Gaja Raja and said, "This is the true media. To those others who pretend to be media, you cannot be the media just because you write titbits. Those here are the true media."

He then told the mediapersons who had gathered there, "I am truly indebted to you for your love. I am even a slave. I did not expect this kind of love. After I left the event (the Madha Gaja Raja press meet) , many of you had messaged and called. There were enquiries if I had become well. I have survived for 20 years because of your love. I am fine and back on track.”

Trashing rumours that had been spread stating that he had been admitted to Apollo, Vishal said, “ I only received treatment and that was at Kauvery hospital. I was never admitted to any hospital. As I said in my film ‘Mark Antony’, 'You thought I would fall? I won't'. That is what I want to recall now. As for me, my self-confidence and my dad's self-confidence is my strength. Together, both these strengths enable me to overcome any hurdles. Why I am saying this now is because there were people saying that I won't turn up for shooting for three months or six months. I am fine and back on track.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

