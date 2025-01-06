After 12 years of long wait, Madha Gaja Raja is all set to release on the big screen on January 12, 2025. The movie, which faced a major delay, is now releasing during the Pongal festival

In Pic: Actor Vishal. Pic/X

Actor Vishal, who is making news for his upcoming film Madha Gaja Raja, recently attended the pre-release event of his long-delayed movie. Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja was completed about 12 years ago, but it hasn't been able to see daylight until now. After 12 years of long wait, the film is all set to release on the big screen on January 12, 2025. The movie, which faced a major delay, is now releasing during the Pongal festival.

Vishal was struggling with fever

As Vishal attended the event for his Madha Gaja Raja film, he was not seen in good health. Reportedly, Vishal had a high fever during his visit to the grand event. His high fever raised quite a concern among fans, as during the event, Vishal appeared visibly unwell. He even needed assistance while walking, and a few videos of his shaky hands during his speech have sparked concern among fans on social media.

Actor #Vishal 🥹❤️



Though he is suffering from high fever, he came to promote his film #MadhaGajaRaja ...



Dedication 💪 ❤️pic.twitter.com/qb1o3vHvuh — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) January 5, 2025

Fans concerned for Rajat’s health

Fans of the actor have taken to social media and raised concerns for the actor's health. "Though he is suffering from high fever, he came to promote his film #MadhaGajaRaja. Dedication," wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter). Another commented, "What happened to Vishal? His hands were shaking, and he couldn't even hold the mic. Get well soon, na."

Another fan, while reacting to the video, shared, "Viral hit song for #MadhaGajaRaja but Vishal. High virus 🦠 fever 🥵 get well soon actor Vishal..."

"There is a somersault action sequence in #MadhaGajaRaja. It got wrongly landed and hit my back head. I thought my career was over. The doctor said I survived because I’m doing workouts. Even after that incident, I completed the stunt sequence," Vishal shared at the pre-release event.

More about Madha Gaja Raja

The film Madha Gaja Raja has an ensemble cast that includes Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sathish, Sonu Sood, and the late Manobala. It was originally launched in 2012.

During the event, director Sundar C expressed his excitement about the film's release. "Tiruppur Subramaniam sir recently watched Madha Gaja Raja and told me, 'The film still looks good after so many years.' I don't want to overhype it because the audience might troll me later, but I'm happy the movie is releasing for Pongal," he said with a laugh.