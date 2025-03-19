Kicking off his maiden Telugu film’s shoot in Hyderabad, actor Adarsh Gourav is excited to front a movie in his mother tongue. "This feels like a homecoming," he says

Earlier this month, mid-day reported that Adarsh Gourav is set to make his Telugu film debut with a psychological horror (Believe that great stories transcend language, March 4). Over two weeks on, the actor is neck-deep in the shoot of the film that marks the directorial debut of Jahnavi, daughter of RRR (2022) producer DVV Danayya. The yet-untitled movie is special to the actor because it marks his first film in his mother tongue. “Telugu is my mother tongue, yet I’ve never had the opportunity to showcase my craft in this language until now. Coming from a family that holds Telugu cinema so close to their hearts, this feels like a homecoming. It’s exciting to be working with all the people involved as they believe in telling authentic stories and are edgy with their choices,” shares Gourav.

The actor, who is in the midst of a 45-day schedule in Hyderabad, will then move on to his next, Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. But for now, he is focusing on his Telugu offering, with which he hopes to make his family proud. “Doing this film is more exciting for my family than it’s for me. They will get to see me in a language that feels closer to them. More than anything, I hope to give back to the culture that has shaped me in so many ways.”