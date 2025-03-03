Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Adarsh Gourav to make Telugu debut with psychological thriller: ‘Believe that great stories transcend language’

Updated on: 04 March,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav to foray into Telugu cinema with a psychological horror film

Adarsh Gourav to make Telugu debut with psychological thriller: ‘Believe that great stories transcend language’

Language barriers have not restricted Adarsh Gourav’s choice of projects. English offerings like The White Tiger (2021) and Extrapolations (2022) find a place in the actor’s filmography alongside Hindi movies. Now, while his latest Hindi outing, Superboys of Malegaon, plays on the big screen, Gourav has set his sights on Tollywood. He will make his Telugu debut with a psychological horror film that will be directed by Jahnavi, daughter of DVV Danayya, best known for producing the blockbuster RRR (2022).



We’ve heard that the project will go on floors next week. An insider reveals, “Jahnavi, who is foraying into direction with the yet-untitled film, will launch new faces alongside Adarsh. A month-long schedule begins in Hyderabad next week.”


When mid-day contacted Adarsh Gourav’s, he confirmed the development, saying that the film fits perfectly in his pursuit of diverse narratives across industries. He said, “I’ve always believed that great stories transcend language. The south film industry has consistently delivered some of the most innovative movies, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it. This project, in particular, is unlike anything I’ve ever done. With this, [I will explore] the psychological horror genre, and it has a gripping story that immediately drew me in.”

Adarsh Gourav bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

