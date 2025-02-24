Adarsh Gourav is making a theatrical comeback after eight years with the movie, Superboys of Malegaon. The film is scheduled for a release on February 28.

Adarsh Gourav

Listen to this article Adarsh Gourav returns to the big screen with Superboys of Malegaon x 00:00

Adarsh Gourav is making a theatrical comeback after eight years with the movie, Superboys of Malegaon. After treating the audience to some compelling performances in the past few years, he is set to return to the big screen with this Reema Kagti-directorial venture, backed by Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a release on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of returning to the big screen after Rukh (2017)—also starring Manoj Bajpayee—Gourav said, “The big screen has a magic of its own, and I’m thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas.

When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh’s journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon’s film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion. Stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. Superboys of Malegaon isn’t just a film; it’s a celebration of cinema made with heart and humour.” The movie follows a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon who creates spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever