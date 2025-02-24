Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Adarsh Gourav returns to the big screen with Superboys of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav returns to the big screen with Superboys of Malegaon

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Adarsh Gourav is making a theatrical comeback after eight years with the movie, Superboys of Malegaon. The film is scheduled for a release on February 28.

Adarsh Gourav returns to the big screen with Superboys of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav

Listen to this article
Adarsh Gourav returns to the big screen with Superboys of Malegaon
x
00:00

Adarsh Gourav is making a theatrical comeback after eight years with the movie, Superboys of Malegaon. After treating the audience to some compelling performances in the past few years, he is set to return to the big screen with this Reema Kagti-directorial venture, backed by Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a release on February 28.


Speaking of returning to the big screen after Rukh (2017)—also starring Manoj Bajpayee—Gourav said, “The big screen has a magic of its own, and I’m thrilled that Superboys of Malegaon will bring me back to cinemas. 


When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh’s journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon’s film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion. Stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. Superboys of Malegaon isn’t just a film; it’s a celebration of cinema made with heart and humour.” The movie follows a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon who creates spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Adarsh Gourav malegaon reema kagti zoya akhtar excel entertainment bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK