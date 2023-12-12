Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan join forces for a mega pan India action drama

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan join forces for a mega pan-India action drama

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are set to star in an upcoming mega pan-India action drama, makers announced on Tuesday.

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan join forces for a mega pan-India action drama

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are starring together for the first time

Listen to this article
Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan join forces for a mega pan-India action drama
x
00:00

Christmas has come in early, as the biggest movie announcement of the season has just dropped. Superstars Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are set to star in an upcoming mega pan-India action drama, makers announced on Tuesday.


The title of the massive feature, which has been kept under wraps for now, will mark Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic Major, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.


To carefully guard crucial details of the project but tease what is in store just enough, the makers plan to drop several assets of the film--including character posters and title reveal--in the coming days to introduce the audience to the world of the much-awaited film. 


The mega project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States. 

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

"Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language," the makers confirmed in a statement.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. Further details about the project will be revealed soon.

Adivi is currently busy with Goodachari 2. The action spy thriller, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, has commenced shooting in Hyderabad. Right from the first leg, the film is being produced on an international scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh made this announcement and wrote, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard. G2 is a spy thriller, the next instalment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It tells the story of a spy on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shruti haasan Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News upcoming movie

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK