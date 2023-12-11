Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh kickstarts shooting for his next, shares picture from the set

The action spy thriller G2, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady and Adivi Sesh, has now commenced shooting in Hyderabad

In Pic: Adivi Sesh (Pic/Instagram)

Ever since the first look of Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2(G2) was released, the film has generated high anticipation The action spy thriller, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, has now commenced shooting in Hyderabad. Yes, G2's shoot has begun in Hyderabad, and right from the first leg, the film is being produced on an international scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh made this announcement and wrote, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard. G2 is a spy thriller, the next instalment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It tells the story of a spy on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India

As soon as the actor dropped the picture, fans started reacting to it. A fan shared, “He has started today means..... Is there any link to the bomb blast date 11/12 which is told in the 1st part”. Another one wrote, “All the BEST dear Major Saab!”. “Eagerly Waiting for G2,” third fans shared.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor has headed to Sri Lanka for a quick trip before the rigorous schedule begins. A source reveals, “Adivi is known to be involved in the scripting of some of his films. He played an integral role in developing the screenplay of Goodachari 2. Before facing the camera, he wanted to spend some time with the script, do readings and become the character all over again.” The actor, who recently enjoyed two hits in Major (2022) and Hit: The Second Case (2022), is looking forward to his spy character’s latest mission. He says, “This film is special as it’s the sequel to Goodachari, which was a milestone film. It took hard work to prepare for my role.”