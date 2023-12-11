Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Goodachari 2 Adivi Sesh kickstarts shooting for his next shares picture from the set

Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh kickstarts shooting for his next, shares picture from the set

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The action spy thriller G2, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady and Adivi Sesh, has now commenced shooting in Hyderabad

Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh kickstarts shooting for his next, shares picture from the set

In Pic: Adivi Sesh (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh kickstarts shooting for his next, shares picture from the set
x
00:00

Ever since the first look of Adivi Sesh-starrer Goodachari 2(G2) was released, the film has generated high anticipation The action spy thriller, featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, has now commenced shooting in Hyderabad. Yes, G2's shoot has begun in Hyderabad, and right from the first leg, the film is being produced on an international scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad.


Taking to Instagram, Adivi Sesh made this announcement and wrote, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard. G2 is a spy thriller, the next instalment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It tells the story of a spy on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)


As soon as the actor dropped the picture, fans started reacting to it. A fan shared, “He has started today means..... Is there any link to the bomb blast date 11/12 which is told in the 1st part”. Another one wrote, “All the BEST dear Major Saab!”. “Eagerly Waiting for G2,” third fans shared.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor has headed to Sri Lanka for a quick trip before the rigorous schedule begins. A source reveals, “Adivi is known to be involved in the scripting of some of his films. He played an integral role in developing the screenplay of Goodachari 2. Before facing the camera, he wanted to spend some time with the script, do readings and become the character all over again.” The actor, who recently enjoyed two hits in Major (2022) and Hit: The Second Case (2022), is looking forward to his spy character’s latest mission. He says, “This film is special as it’s the sequel to Goodachari, which was a milestone film. It took hard work to prepare for my role.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment Top Stories Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK