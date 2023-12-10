Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make AC train fares same as first class'
Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News

Spy game begins again

Updated on: 10 December,2023 05:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

Adivi Sesh set to kick off the shoot of Goodachari 2, the sequel to his 2018 spy thriller, next week

Spy game begins again

Adivi Sesh

In 2018, Adivi Sesh walked away with praise for his portrayal of an undercover agent in Goodachari. Five years on, Sashi Kiran Tikka has passed the directorial baton to Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi to take the narrative ahead. We hear the unit is gearing up to kick off the shoot of the espionage thriller next week. In the past few months, Sesh dove deep into the universe of Goodachari 2, not only undergoing physical training for the role, but also understanding the psyche of his character. 


Now, the actor has headed to Sri Lanka for a quick trip before the rigorous schedule begins. A source reveals, “Adivi is known to be involved in the scripting of some of his films. He played an integral role in developing the screenplay of Goodachari 2. Before facing the camera, he wanted to spend some time with the script, do readings and become the character all over again.” The actor, who recently enjoyed two hits in Major (2022) and Hit: The Second Case (2022), is looking forward to his spy character’s latest mission. He says, “This film is special as it’s the sequel to Goodachari, which was a milestone film. It took hard work to prepare for my role.”


 


 

