Adivi Sesh meets Superstar Chiranjeevi, thanks him for his words on 'Major'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh, the star of Major recently met Superstar Chiranjeevi and shared a picture with fans on Instagram. He wrote- "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @chiranjeevikonidela You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions."

He added, "I always loved MegaStar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold."

