Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Adivi Sesh meets Superstar Chiranjeevi thanks him for his words on Major

Adivi Sesh meets Superstar Chiranjeevi, thanks him for his words on 'Major'

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 'Major' actor wrote- "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @chiranjeevikonidela You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions."

Adivi Sesh meets Superstar Chiranjeevi, thanks him for his words on 'Major'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Adivi Sesh


Adivi Sesh, the star of Major recently met Superstar Chiranjeevi and shared a picture with fans on Instagram. He wrote- "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @chiranjeevikonidela You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions."

He added, "I always loved MegaStar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)


Show full article

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK