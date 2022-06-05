Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Coaching class teacher molests teen in Borivli
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
Biden rushed to safe house in Delaware after unauthorized plane violates airspace
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > 'Major' Box-Office: Adivi Sesh's drama witnesses a jump in collections on day 2

'Major' Box-Office: Adivi Sesh's drama witnesses a jump in collections on day 2

Updated on: 05 June,2022 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote- "#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2. The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2."

'Major' Box-Office: Adivi Sesh's drama witnesses a jump in collections on day 2

Picture Courtesy: PR


Adivi Sesh's drama 'Major' released on June 3 along with Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'. It has witnessed a jump in its collections globally on day 2. 

The south market usually takes a dip on Saturday but Major has triumphed with no drop on the second day. Hindi markets have shown significant growth of 37% earning 3.08cr GBOC over two days. More shows and cinemas of the film are getting added across all markets. 




The film has earned Rs. 24.5cr global box office collection in two days. It is likely to witness good footfalls today too.


Show full article

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK