'Major' Box-Office: Adivi Sesh's drama witnesses a jump in collections on day 2

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote- "#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2. The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Adivi Sesh's drama 'Major' released on June 3 along with Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'. It has witnessed a jump in its collections globally on day 2.

The south market usually takes a dip on Saturday but Major has triumphed with no drop on the second day. Hindi markets have shown significant growth of 37% earning 3.08cr GBOC over two days. More shows and cinemas of the film are getting added across all markets.

The film has earned Rs. 24.5cr global box office collection in two days. It is likely to witness good footfalls today too.

