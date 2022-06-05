'Major' Box-Office: Adivi Sesh's drama witnesses a jump in collections on day 2

Adivi Sesh's drama 'Major' released on June 3 along with Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'. It has witnessed a jump in its collections globally on day 2.
The south market usually takes a dip on Saturday but Major has triumphed with no drop on the second day. Hindi markets have shown significant growth of 37% earning 3.08cr GBOC over two days. More shows and cinemas of the film are getting added across all markets.
The film has earned Rs. 24.5cr global box office collection in two days. It is likely to witness good footfalls today too.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote- "#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2. The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2. Needs to gather pace on Day 3... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: â¹ 2.61 cr."
The team of 'Major' has unanimously received positive responses from audiences and critics so far.The film takes you through the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving the lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.
The team hosted a screening for Major Sandeep's parents K. Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan in Hyderabad before the release. Adivi Sesh and the entire team of Major were extremely humbled by the response they received from Major Sandeep's family.
