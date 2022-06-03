Breaking News
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents review Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

Updated on: 03 June,2022 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Talking about the movie post the screening, Major Sandeep's father K. Unnikrishnan shared, "This film is such a beautiful reflection of Sandeep’s life that I forgot my sorrows watching the film."

Picture Courtesy: PR


The team of 'Major' has unanimously received positive responses from audiences and critics so far.The film takes you through the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving the lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.

The team hosted a screening for Major Sandeep's parents K. Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan in Hyderabad before the release. Adivi Sesh and the entire team of Major were extremely humbled by the response they received from Major Sandeep's family. 




Talking about the movie post the screening Major Sandeep's father K. Unnikrishnan shared, "This film is such a beautiful reflection of Sandeep’s life that I forgot my sorrows watching the film. It is an excellent and realistic depiction of his life, a heartfelt congratulations to the whole team as it’s not an easy task to make the film in multiple languages. Everyone thinks Sandeep went for this and sacrificed his life, but it's not like that, he has fought till his last breath and even after that. Even today he is motivating so many others. The entire team deserves good appreciation."


