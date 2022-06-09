Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Adivi Sesh: We are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh: We are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

He told IANS: "It was a strange feeling when the film was released in Hindi because that section of our audience did not know me as an actor, I was a new chap."

Adivi Sesh: We are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Adivi Sesh


Before June 3, popular Telugu actor Adivi Sesh was an unknown face to the pan-India audience while cinegoers were more interested in focusing on Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram'.

Now, Adivi Sesh is ruling the hearts of many as his film 'Major' takes over the box office. Apparently, the film has earned Rs 42.5 crore within five days of its release in Hindi.




In conversation with IANS, Adivi, who is brimming with the running success of 'Major' shares his feeling.


Show full article

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK