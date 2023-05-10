After Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Jodi wins over international market

Diljit Dosanjh's colourful performance at Coachella 2023 went viral on the internet. The actor-singer is now winning hearts of the international audience with his new film Jodi, also starring Nimrat Khaira.

Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the film Jodi

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made headlines globally last month as he performed at the Coachella music festival in California. He became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the festival, which was headlined by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, South Korean girl group Blackpink, American singer Frank Ocean, and American pop-punk band Blink-182. Dililjit's colourful, dance-packed set at Coachella became a viral sensation on the internet.

His Coachella fame was followed by the release of his new Punjabi film, Jodi, co-starring Nimrat Khaira, which released on May 5. The film might have faced some struggles during its domestic release, but has managed to captivate the international audience, as is evident from the film's collection in the US. As per Deadline, the movie earned USD 734,000 in the first two days after it released on just 125 screens in the US, which is quite noteworthy for a Punjabi film releasing in a largely English speaking market.

After four days of release, the film earned Rs 4 crore gross in the domestic market, while trade reports say the film's overseas collection is double - Rs 8 crore - taking its overall collection to Rs 12 crore.

Written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, Jodi is a musical love story starring Diljit and Nimrat as two artists who set out on a journey to redefine the Punjabi folk music scene in the 1980s.

Jodi faced some controversy before its release in the domestic market. The film is said to be based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Bibi Amarjot Kaur. It had to face some legal trouble after Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa moved court, claiming that Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur had already sold the exclusive rights to make Chamkila’s biopic to his father Gurdev Singh. Gurdev Singh passed away in November 2022.

In April, Jodi broke the record for the most viewed Punjabi trailer in 24 hours, with approximately 12 million fans watching on YouTube.

