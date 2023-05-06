Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans after the court issued a stay order on the film 'Jodi Teri Meri' release

Movie poster of 'Jodi Meri Teri'

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans over legal issues surrounding 'Jodi Teri Meri' release x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the delay in the release of his much-awaited Punjabi film, Jodi. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to express his remorse and apologize to his fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. His apology comes after a local court in Punjab issued a stay order, pausing the release of the film. Diljit's note on Instagram reveals his disappointment and regret over the legal issues surrounding the film's release.

This actor has posted a message in Punjabi on his Instagram Stories, talking about the current delay in the release of his movie, he wrote, "Jodi. Film di sari team ne baut hardwork kita.. apna 100% dita sareya ne..(folded hands emoticon) Par kissey kaarn eh film aaj India ch release nhi ho rhi.. Jo jodi da intzaar kr rahe c ona ton maafi.. sareya nu pyar te satkaar (folded hands emoticon)"

(The team behind the movie has put in a lot of effort and dedication to make it happen. They have all given their 100% to the film. For some reason, the film won't be released today in India as planned. Those who were waiting for the film, please forgive me. Love and light to everyone.)

Just a few days before its scheduled release on May 5, a court in Ludhiana, Punjab, ordered a stay on the release of the movie 'Jodi Teri Meri'. The film is said to be a biopic on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur. The civil judge, Karandeep Kaur, issued summons to the film's cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Nimrat Khaira, Gurmail Kaur (Chamkila's wife), Karaj Gill of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Daljit Thind of Daljit Motions Films. They are required to appear in court on May 8 for the next hearing.

The court order states that a prima facie case has been made in favour of the plaintiff, Ishdeep Randhawa, based on the documents presented. The balance of convenience also favours the plaintiff, and if the defendants are allowed to release the film 'Jodi Teri Meri', it will cause irreparable harm to the plaintiff, which cannot be compensated by any means. Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were both killed on March 8, 1988, during the militancy period in Punjab.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, fans go crazy

The order was issued in response to a petition filed by Ishjeet Randhawa and Sanjot Randhawa, the sons of late producer Gurdev Singh Randhawa. The petition claimed that Chamkila's widow had given the rights to make a biopic on her husband to their father in writing on October 12, 2012, for which she received a sum of Rs. 5 lakh. She also agreed to be bound by the terms of the agreement. However, no specific time limit was set for the production of the biopic.

The film, which is about the lives of the late Punjabi singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur and is directed by Imtiaz Ali and features Parineeti Chopra, was halted by the court of civil Judge Harsimranjit Singh on March 21.