Amid engagement rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted watching IPL match in Mohali

Amid engagement rumours, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Pictures of the rumoures couple has gone viral on social media. In the pictures doing the rounds, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits. Parineeti also took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of videos from the stadium. However, none featured Raghav.

New reports that are currently doing the rounds state that the the two will soon be getting engaged. The engagement date for the duo is set to be May 13 at New Delhi. According to previous reports, the couple has already had a Roka ceremony in the month of April and are now planning on a formal engagement.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours earlier this year when they were seen hanging out in Mumbai. The actress was also spotted visiting celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's house recently, triggering her wedding speculations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora earlier took to his Twitter account to congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on their rumoured "union".

Nudged by the paparazzi to come clean on her wedding rumours, Parineeti blushed away the queries. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

