Gulshan Grover recently took to his social media handle to share pictures from his meet with Parineeti Chopra. The senior actor also revealed what they discussed during their meet

Parineeti Chopra and Gulshan Grover. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Gulshan Grover 'impressed and inspired' by Parineeti Chopra; shares pictures of their in-flight meet x 00:00

Parineeti Chopra has been spotted at the airport quite often these days. The actress has also been in the news for her rumoured impending wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The two have been spotted together a couple of times by the paparazzi. Amid her wedding rumours and constant airport spotting, actor Gulshan Grover who bumped into the star on a flight penned a note for the actress.

Gulshan Grover who is known as Bollywood's 'Badman' took to his Twitter handle to share pictures with Parineeti Chopra clicked on a flight. Grover is seen in a purple shirt with blue denims while Parineeti is seen sporting a grey blazer and black t-shirt.

"Parinitee @ParineetiChopra iwas so good to meet today, chat & share about son Sanjay @SanjayGroverCSG producing a #Hollywood film with Director Tarsem #TarsemDhanwar. Impressed & inspired to know your thoughts about work,travel,Family. Keep being you Parinitee!," he wrote along with the pictures.

Parinitee â¦@ParineetiChopraâ© iwas so good to meet today, chat & share about son Sanjay â¦@SanjayGroverCSGâ© producing a #Hollywood film with Director Tarsem #TarsemDhanwar . Impressed & inspired to know your thoughts about work,travel,Family. Keep being you Parinitee! pic.twitter.com/GeNaJZx5Hy — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, in April it was reported that Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: I had cried twice at least during the film’s narration, says Gulshan Grover about the film 'I Am Kalam'