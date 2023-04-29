Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa: I've been watching Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella performance on repeat

Sonam Bajwa is awaiting the release of 'Carry on Jatta 3' and 'Godday Godday Chaa'

Sonam Bajwa who has just returned from 'The entertainers tour' where she performed with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and others got into conversation with mid-day.com. Find out all about her experiences with moving to Mumbai and culture shocks, her reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella performance, bonding with Akshay Kumar during 'The entertainers tour' and much more.

Speaking about co-star Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella performance that has been making headlines she said, "I loved the performance but it's his interaction with the fans and audience that won our hearts over. I'm very happy for his success and proud of him. I must have watched that video on repeat where he said 'Punjabi Coachella aagaye oye!" I loved that, it's so cute and endearing."

Speaking about the impact of Punjabi music she added, "The Punjabi music industry has done and is doing so well, there isn't any Hindi film that does not have a Punjabi song. There's no party, wedding or film in Bengaluru and Hyderabad or even Mumbai where I live, where a Punjabi song isn't playing. It has given us so much recognition in Mumbai. Even in the past people would compliment me for speaking Punjabi and say that it is a sweet language. People have always love our song and language but post the lockdown people have begun to tell me they have watched my films with their families. I only hope that we make more and better films so that we can have Punjabi films being remade in other languages.

