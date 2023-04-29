Breaking News
Sunny Leone confesses she still struggles with dancing on international dance day

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:05 PM IST
Leone has opened up about her struggles with dancing on the spot

Sunny Leone confesses she still struggles with dancing on international dance day

On international dance day, Bollywood star Sunny Leone reflects on the impact of dance on her life and career. Leone, who is widely known for her sensational dance performances in hit songs like 'Desi Look,' 'Baby Doll,' and 'Super Girl from China,' has opened up about her struggles with dancing on the spot.


In a statement, Leone confessed, "Dancing on the spot is something that doesn't really come to me. I try to be a good student and learn my steps properly. I rehearse and practice a lot until I feel it looks nice."



 
 
 
 
 
Despite the challenges she faces with dancing, Leone's dedication to perfecting her dance moves has made her a beloved figure in Bollywood. As an outsider to the industry, Leone has made her mark as the "Queen of Dance Numbers" through hard work and perseverance.

"Dancing has changed my life," Leone shared. "Before I came to Bollywood, I never really danced at all. All I knew was the two-step. I started dancing, and I realized I really enjoyed the music more. It allowed me to come out of my shell more."

Leone's passion for dance has not only enriched her personal life but also inspired her fans across the globe. Her hard work and determination serve as an inspiration to aspiring dancers and artists.

 
 
 
 
 
As the world celebrates International Dance Day, Sunny Leone's dedication to her craft serves as a reminder that consistent and persistent practice is the key to success in any field.

