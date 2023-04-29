Hrithik Roshan opens up about his favourite dance steps along with Bang Bang and Ghungroo

While the nation grooves to the steps of the dancing maestro, when asked about his favourite hook steps, Hrithik Roshan was quick to answer that he enjoyed It’s Magic the most

Revealing his favourite hook steps of all time, Hrithik Roshan named Bang Bang Title Track, Ghungroo from War and It’s Magic from Koi.. Mil Gaya.

Marking International Dance Day, one of the most celebrated dancers of Indian Cinema, Hrithik Roshan met with eight dance influencers to have a candid chat about dance and life.

While the nation grooves to the steps of the dancing maestro, when asked about his favourite hook steps, Hrithik Roshan was quick to answer that he enjoyed It’s Magic the most, while listing Bang Bang and Ghungroo as top hookstep picks.

Hrithik Roshan says, “Actually nothing can beat Rohit, when I danced like Rohit, I felt free. I really felt like it’s just pure joy of movement. Do whatever you want and do it with that attitude of Rohit.”

An inspiration to millions over two decades, Hrithik Roshan began a dance revolution in India ever since his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Introducing a new style of dance influenced by the western styles, Hrithik Roshan’s grace and elegance enhanced every dance step he every attempted. Known to deliver some of the most iconic and memorable signature steps, Hrithik has a list of chartbusters to his name like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, You Are My Soniya, It’s Magic, Bumbro Bumbro, Main Aisa Kyon Hoon, Dhoom Again, Baawre, Bang Bang, Tu Meri, Ghungroo and the latest Alcoholia amongst others.

