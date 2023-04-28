International Dance Day 2023: Remo D'souza, Bosco Martis and Shabina Khan share precious memories

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29

Remo D'souza and Bosco Martis

On International Dance Day 2023, we present you with India's leading choreographers Remo D'souza, Bosco Martis and Shabina Khan who have shared memories of some of their best work, in candid interviews with mid-day.com.

Remo D'souza

The song that I listen to on loop is all my ABCD song especially 'Bezubaan' and though I enjoy dancing to every song 'Badtameez Dil' (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) is the song people play when they want me to dance. The first time I started dancing was after I watched Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' and that's when I said this is what I wanted to do in life. I started hunting for dance songs and films and got them on VHS. I learnt dance by watching them.

Bosco Martis

The 36th Filmfare awards with Farah Khan was our (along with Caesar Gonsalves) stepping stone to the industry. When 'Mission Kashmir' happened it was something very eventful. We got 'Rind Posh Mal' through Pradeep Sarkar, who had watched one of our videos. Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked us to create some Kashmiri moves for the song and it was quite an oppurtunity. Hrithik Roshan is a lucky mascot for us and 'Senorita' is special to our heart. I loved the way we treated 'Tu Meri' and 'Bang Bang' the last one was 'Ghungroo' and the step was so sensational that the whole country started doing it. With Hrithik it's a special journey.

Shabina Khan

I always wanted to do work that men usually do, like managing the camera. I started teaching dance when I was in class 8 or 9th. I was at an acting institure learning classical dance where someone spotted me and referred me to Ganesh Hegde who wanted an assistant for his first film 'Khamoshi: The Musical.' I assisted him for two songs and went on to work with Ganesh Acharya and Saroj Khanji. Speaking about her rapport with Salman Khan with whom she has had many hit songs, Shabina told mid-day.com, "My relation with Salman sir didn't start with 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.' My first day of shoot as Ganesh Hegde's assistant was with Salman Khan. I didn't know who he is because we were kids and didn't even have a TV at home. Then I went on to work as Ganesh Acharya's assistant on film's like 'Judwaa,' so it's been a journey. I knew how he would like me to teach him, then he called me for films like 'Jai Ho' and 'Dabangg.' Everyone does his songs but I do it with a lot of ease because I've worked with him for so long. Whatever he does is with ease in his body language, he created his own style. He doesn't come to the rehearsal hall so I create optional steps for him and he chooses what is best."