Namashi Chakraborty makes his debut with 'Bad Boy' today

Namashi and Amrin at the mid-day office/Raj M Patil

Listen to this article Watch exclusive video! Namashi Chakraborty: My dad Mithun Chakraborty is still the top grossing actor x 00:00

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi makes his big screen debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' today. Namashi along with co-star Amrin dropped in at the mid-day office to tell us all about their film and more!

Speaking about the pressure and expectations, being Mithun Chakraborty's son, the actor said, "I was prepared by my parents that you are going to be asked this and people have a certain amount of expectation from you. My father is a very active actor it is not like he has stopped working. Last year's biggest Hindi hit was 'The Kashmir Files' so he's still the top grossing actor. In terms of comparisons there are none when it comes to expectations, even if I wasn't his son I have to prove myself. If I have acted well in 'Bad Boy' and if I continue to be sincere and hardworking, I will make a place for myself. If I'm not talented and don't work hard no matter whose son or daughter you are you are never be able to break the ice so the bottom line remains you have to have it in you to go ahead."

Also Read: BTS Stars: Find out all about the first look of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas'

Amrin addressing the same subject added, "Throughout the promotions, I felt bad for him because I don't have that pressure. I have to build my own career and take charge but for him people constantly ask about his dad more than us. I have to keep check if he is okay and not tired of answering this question."

Meanwhile speaking about how his father surprised him on his first day on the film's set, Namashi recalled, "It was a nerve-racking day, we were shooting in the heat of Bengaluru with Rajji commanding on. The same day my father came on set." What happened next? Watch the video to find out!