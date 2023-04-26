Raj Khatri features on the latest episode of 'BTS Stars'

Katrina and Vijay/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS Stars: Find out all about the first look of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' x 00:00

Raj Khatri, creative head at Ma+Th, joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The name behind posters of films like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter,' Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani,' Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' he spills the beans on how they were created.

Also Read: BTS Stars! What went into the first look of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter?'

Speaking about the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' he said, "I was working on 'Merry Christmas' last year it's a very interesting and twisted story like how Sriram (Raghavan) sir always does it. I'm a big Sriram Raghavan fan. The story is basically about one night on Christmas eve and what happens between two strangers. So there's this visual of two people cheering with their glasses and it breaks to form a Christmas tree. There's red wine pouring and it says a lot, when you see the film you will understand it's all there and what we are trying to say."

He adds, "I like creating something symbolic and metaphorical that captures a three hour film in that one frame. That's the most challenging and interesting part of my craft."

Khatri goes on to explain the process behind designing posters. "There are three ways to do it. One is we design a concept and sketch it, then present it to the client. Based on that concept we shoot the talent in a controlled environment and composite it with the background images, do all the effects and present it. When the shoot is not possible we are given a library of images and production stills when the film is going on, which is used to maintain continuity. The bank of images is in thousands, we have to sort out the best ones. The third way is when none of these are possible, this was during the pandemic, we take grabs from the content and try to develop something around it."

Watch video to know more!