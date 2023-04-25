BTS Stars! What went into the first look of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter?'

Raj Khatri is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Raj Khatri, creative head at Ma+Th, joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The name behind posters of films like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter,' Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani,' Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' he spills the beans on how they were created.

Speaking about 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand he said, "It's a big film that's coming next January. We used a lot of CGI and stock imagery to design the first look."

He went on to say that in the time of social media it's not uncommon to get trolled for their designs and agencies often take the blame. He said, "It has happened in the past and now we are very conscious about it, if there is any resemblance the core concept can't be same. A pose or colour here and there is co-incidental. Everything is on a global platform now, you can't just copy a poster of John Wick, put it out there and think that you won't be caught for it. At the same time there are people out there to troll you. They will make a similarity of out your poster just to prove your agenda. They will crop your image to a point where it looks similar to something but not as a whole. People just want easy content, views and comments on social media, so they create such things."

