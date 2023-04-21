The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress got into conversation with mid-day.com

A still from 'Tere Naam'

Exclusive! Bhumika Chawla on Satish Kaushik's demise and 'Tere Naam 2'

Actress Bhumika Chawla admits that a lot of fans still refer to her as 'Nirjara' from the popular Salman Khan co-starrer 'Tere Naam.' The film had been helmed by Satish Kaushik who recently passed away after suffering a heart attack. Read on to find out what the actress had to say!

While talk of 'Tere Naam 2' had been making news Satish Kaushik's untimely demise came as a shock to the industry...

I don't watch the news and it's been a conscious decision, I have isolated myself and I'm happy that way. I got a message from my friend asking me if I'm aware this had happened and I didn't know what to say! I felt so bad because I had spoken to him a while ago and he would say he had been working out. Not just 'Tere Naam 2' he wanted to make so many films and had the scripts ready. Such is life, one doesn't know what's going to happen the next morning.

Having reunited with Salman onscreen how do you feel have you'll grown as actors and people since 'Tere Naam?'

I've grown in terms of understanding life differently and I see that change in him too. He's always been fun and witty, yet he was serious on the sets, probably also because it was his own production. He had a sense of double the responsibility on his shoulders.

Having been part of Telugu and Tamil cinema what are your thoughts about the recent massive growth and popularity?

I started my career with the Telugu film industry that is sweetly known as TFI (laughs.) I continued working in Telugu the most and there have been big films of which remakes were made in Hindi even back then. Now because of OTT and the media, people are more aware so the success rate that was high already has become massive. 'RRR' has done incredibly well so as 'Pushpa: The Rise.' I remember visiting this stationary shop at the Army base in Deolali that I used to visit as a child and the man there asked me if I had watched 'Pushpa!' I watched it the same night but I took three days to complete it because I have my little one with me now.

What are the goals you have set for yourself?

Now that we know life is so unpredictable, it's important to take time off to do things that make you happy. Don't get stuck in the rut that if everyone is doing something you got to do it too.