Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer ready for a sequel

Disco Dancer director ready to roll sequel to Mithun’s 1982 smashing hit; senior actor likely to reprise his role of dancing star Jimmy

Mithun Chakraborty

Forty-one years is a long time between a film and its sequel. But considering the immense popularity that Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer (1982) enjoys, the veteran actor’s fans will only be too happy to get a follow-up movie. mid-day has learnt that B Subhash, who produced and directed the 1982 musical drama, is backing the sequel, the working title of which is Disco Dancer 2. Nitin Kumar Gupta, who directed Sayonee (2020) and Love in Ukraine, will helm the offering.

Disco Dancer, also starring Kim, revolved around Chakraborty’s street singer Jimmy who becomes a disco star. On its release, it became a smashing hit, thanks to the leading man’s smooth dance moves and Bappi Lahiri’s chartbusters, including Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja, I am a disco dancer, and Yaad aa raha hai. The movie is also credited for ushering in disco music in Hindi cinema. A trade source reveals, “The upcoming action-musical will pick up where the first movie left off, following the story of Jimmy and his son. It will be shot in various international locations, including Russia.”



Nitin Kumar Gupta and B Subhash

The world of Disco Dancer is incomplete without Chakraborty. We hear that the makers are keen to rope in the senior actor for the second edition. “While Mithun has not been approached yet, he will most likely be seen in the pivotal role of Jimmy. Music plays a key role, and the makers have initiated talks with some international music directors,” says the source. Subhash and Gupta are apparently in talks with KV Vijayendra Prasad — the writer of RRR [2022], Baahubali, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015] — to serve as the writer-presenter.

Despite multiple attempts, Gupta remained unavailable for comment. Subhash, however, confirmed the news, stating, “I have given the sequel’s rights to Nitin, who is directing it. I will be a joint producer.” When probed whether Chakraborty will be a part of the sequel, he stated, “The casting is underway. It’s too early to talk about it.”