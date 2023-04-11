Breaking News
Debutant actor Namashi Chakraborty grabs attention

Updated on: 11 April,2023 04:08 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Namashi and Amrin also recently shook a leg with fans in Juhu recently

Namashi


Namashi Chakraborty's all set to make his big bang Bollywood debut with Bad Boy on April 28th, 2023. The groovy songs, stunning action sequences, promising trailer and the promising star cast have added all the more excitement. The songs Alam Na Poocho, Janabe Ali, and Tera Hua are super trendy, peppy and topping every playlist. Namashi and Amrin also recently shook a leg with fans in Juhu recently. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hamad Al Reyami (CINEMA 🎬)UAE (@hamadreyami)




One fan shared, "Namashi has managed to captivate audiences with his engaging expressions and graceful dance moves."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Namashi Chakraborty (@namashi_chakraborty)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Namashi Chakraborty (@namashi_chakraborty)

Another added, "Namashi fans are in awe of how handsome he looks and the way be expresses himself through dance."

A fan added, "Great to see my all time Mithun and Namashi."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

Another fan shared, "Namashi is such a talented star."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Namashi Chakraborty (@namashi_chakraborty)

A fan also shared, "Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi is making his debut in the film industry and his fans are already loving it."

Bad Boy starring Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin will be releasing on April 28th 2023. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Also Read: Namashi Chakraborty’s first song from his debut film 'Bad Boy' is out now

