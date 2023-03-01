Namashi Chakraborty’s first song from his debut film 'Bad Boy' is out now

The film has been shot in picturesque Russia

Namashi Chakraborty is ready to set foot in Bollywood with his debut film ‘Bad Boy’. The film had a one-of-a-kind announcement at an awards function held recently. This news created a stir among Bollywood celebrities as well as the audiences. While we were just preparing for a new talent to raise the stakes of Indian cinema with his talent, the first romantic song from Namashi’s film was crooned by Arijit Singh live.

The film has been shot in picturesque Russia. The chemistry between B-town’s newest pair Namashi Chakraborty-Amrin totally raised the temperature.

Namashi Chakraborty expressing gratitude says,” It’s been a couple of hours since the release of the song and everyone has loved it. I am so happy that this film is finally coming closer to its release. I have been holding up since 2021 to announce and bring this beautiful masterpiece for everyone to experience. The heart-warming response to my debut film is just amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to see the film.”

The audience also loved Arijit Singh’s soul-filled voice in the song. From the beautiful views, lyrics, addictive tune, and good chemistry, this song is a perfect balance of a visually appealing masterpiece. 'Bad Boy' looks like a film one would definitely want to watch in the cinema halls.

The song has an addictive tune composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics penned by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya. Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and Darshan Jariwala.‘Bad Boy’, produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures, is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

