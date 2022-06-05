Lata Mangeshkar had a spiritual side to her singing: Arijit Singh

Many big names from the industry have been showering their love for the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her tribute show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'

Arijit Singh. Picture courtesy/PR

Singer Arijit Singh recently shared his thoughts and learnings from legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, in an 'Arijit Singh Special Episode' on 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'.

In the latest episode, Arijit Singh who also has a huge fanbase around the globe and is a big-time fan of Lata, came onto the stage of 'Naam Reh Jayegaa' to share his love for Lata.

