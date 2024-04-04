Breaking News
Ajith attends SRH player Natarajan's birthday bash, pics go viral

Updated on: 04 April,2024 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tamil superstar Ajith graced cricketer and SRH player Natarajan's birthday bash in Hyderabad. Muthiah Muralidharan was also present at the party

Ajith and Natarajan

Tamil superstar Ajith dominated social media trends on Thursday morning as pictures of him attending cricketer Natarajan's birthday went viral. Reportedly, Ajith met cricketer T Natarajan in Hyderabad. The actor is on a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh with his co-star Aarav and other friends. Pictures of Ajith feeding cake to the birthday boy are doing the rounds on social media. 


Ajith was dressed in a white shirt for the party. Natarajan was also dressed in a white t-shirt. The two happily also posed for the camera. Legendary spin bowler Muthiah Muralidharan was also at the party. He is the current bowling coach for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. 


Natarajan is a bowler on 'Sunrisers Hyderabad' team and is currently in Hyderabad for the team's upcoming match against 'Chennai Super Kings' on April 5. 


Natarajan is considered as the pride of Tami Nadu and is known for his inspirational rags-to-riches story. He was born in a poor family in TN's Sale. He worked his way up to become an international cricketer earning a spot in the Indian team. He has a reputation as a death-over specialist in IPL 

Back in 2020, Ajith's fans showed their support for Natarajan when he made his international debut as a bowler for India against Australia in Sydney. Ajith fans in the stadium wished him by holding a banner featuring Ajith and the cricketer.

On the work front:

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's 'Thunivu', directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi', co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The title of his 63rd film was also recently annoucned. "With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.

'Good Bad Ugly', which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame. The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ajith Kumar Entertainment News entertaintment cricket news Regional Cinema News south cinema
