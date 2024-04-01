The margin of the side's first loss of the IPL 2024 would be more than 20 runs if it was not for Dhoni's unbeaten 37 runs in 16 deliveries at lower order. Dhoni's cameo against the Delhi Capitals included a thundering six over extra cover before he unleashed a one-handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over

Stephen Fleming (Pic: Fie Pic)

IPL 2024 | "The way he played was spectacular": Fleming on Dhoni

There are not many better players than Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to game awareness and it reflected during his maiden IPL 2024 outing against Delhi Capitals said Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming. The margin of the side's first loss of the IPL 2024 would be more than 20 runs if it was not for Dhoni's unbeaten 37 runs in 16 deliveries at lower order.

Dhoni's cameo against the Delhi Capitals included a thundering six over extra cover before he unleashed a one-handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over.

Dhoni who is currently 42 years old, last represented India in 2019. He also underwent knee surgery last year. "It was beautiful wasn't it. He has been playing incredibly well pre-season. He is coming back from quite a serious injury. His batting has been superb. it gave us a positive vibe towards the end of a tough day.

"To get within 20 (runs of the target) run rate wise is important and he knows that. The way he played was spectacular," said the former New Zealand captain at the post match press conference on Sunday.

On the first loss of the season, Fleming added: "The result today is a fair reflection of the team's play tonight. We were a little bit off tonight, we were slow at start in the first six overs of each innings. We gave away too many runs in the first six when we bowled.

"When we batted, they were very good, created pressure and used the conditions very well. The little cameos from David Warner and Rishabh Pant pushed them to a very good score (191/5)."

Delhi's pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled exceptionally well which pushed CSK on backfoot. "I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance," said Ahmed.

"The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles. "It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it's been a great feeling."

(With PTI Inputs)

