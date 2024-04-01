On Monday, MI will clash with RR in the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya will be playing his first game in Mumbai after the captaincy controversy. He returned to MI and replaced the five-time IPL winner Rohit Sharma. The controversy has taken a huge dig, leading to a fan war between the fans supporting their respective players

Trent Boult (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya ahead of the Wankhede clash x 00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2024 clash, Rajasthan Royals lead pacer Trent Boult extended his support to Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya to perform well and shut the external noise following his captaincy controversy.

On Monday, MI will clash with RR in the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya will be playing his first game in Mumbai after the captaincy controversy. He returned to MI and replaced the five-time IPL winner Rohit Sharma. The controversy has taken a huge dig, leading to a fan war between the fans supporting their respective players.

Hardik Pandya has not only faced online abuse and trolls but has also undergone booing at the stadiums during the IPL 2024 matches.

Ahead of the game, Trent Boult said that Hardik is one of the favourite Indian players and can shut the outside noise and perform really well.

"It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople, it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done. There are a lot of passionate fans in this country, and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job," said Boult.

Pandya needs to deliver some match-winning contributions to win back the support from the team's fanbase. The star all-rounder has accumulated 35 runs in the previous two matches of the IPL 2024. His sluggish 24 in 20 balls cost MI a chance at chasing down Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s mammoth target of 278 recently.

The New Zealand fast bowler praised Riyan Parag, recalling his first encounter with the youngster.

"The first experience I had with him (Parag) was (at) a warm-up game here in the bubble when the IPL was based in Mumbai, a couple of years ago. He got 85 off probably 30 balls and I just thought he was the most amazing player," Boult recalled.

After underperforming the role of finish in the previous years, Riyan Parag has now started batting at number four position. So far in th league, Parag has delivered match-winning knocks by scoring 43 and unbeaten 84 runs.

"Obviously, everyone is very happy to see him have some success early in the tournament this year. He has always been pinned as an exciting player to watch, so of course, it is always very satisfying to see a guy go out and his game come off. One hundred per cent he's got a huge role to play for us in this tournament," Boult added.

Boult was also appreciative of his powerplay partner-in-pace, South African pacer Nandre Burger, who has taken three wickets in two matches so far. In the previous match, he took 2/29 against Delhi Capitals.

"Nandre is a guy that I have only just met, but bowls with good pace, good skills and comes from South Africa where conditions are very different," Boult said.

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

(With ANI Inputs)

