Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2024 You cant really help the crowd reaction Pandya ahead of RR clash
<< Back to Elections 2024

IPL 2024 | "You can't really help the crowd reaction": Pandya ahead of RR clash

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

MI leggie Piyush Chawla feels fans perception towards skipper Pandya will change once they register first win

IPL 2024 |

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Mumbai Indians

Listen to this article
IPL 2024 | "You can't really help the crowd reaction": Pandya ahead of RR clash
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians have lost both their IPL-17 matches so far and the crowd booing Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper this season, is only adding to their troubles. However, on the eve of their first home match against Rajasthan Royals, MI’s leg-spinner Piyush Chawla believes the crowd’s reaction towards Pandya will change for the better once the team post its first win. “You can’t really help [the crowd reaction] because whatever they’re doing is beyond our control. You get used to it [outside noise]. We just have to focus on our game and whatever the crowd is doing, let them do,” Chawla said at the match-eve press conference on Sunday.


Also Read: Trainer Shroff, jockey Bhosale score braces


Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla


‘It’s about the team’

When asked how Pandya has taken to the crowd booing him, Chawla replied: “Hardik is focussing on the game and is not worried about what the crowd is doing. Once we start winning, get one win under our belt, things will be totally different. At the end of the day, it’s about the team, not about an individual. I’m really hoping all the loyal Mumbai Indians fans will come and support us [at the Wankhede],” added Chawla.

‘Just focus on the job’

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals left-arm pacer Trent Boult also threw his weight behind Pandya. “Being booed and trolled by the crowd is something you cannot control. As professional sports people, [this is] what you are exposed to and you have to black out the white noise and focus on the job. There are a lot of passionate sporting fans in this country. Hardik is one of my favourite Indian cricketers. I don’t think the trolling will go around for too long. I’m sure he is one of the guys who puts it aside and focuses on his job,” said the New Zealander.

Boult, though, isn’t expecting too many RR supporters in the Mumbai crowd. “I can’t see that happening [Mumbai crowd supporting Rajasthan]. It’s going to be an exciting game. Mumbai is an amazing place to play cricket. It’s one of my favourite venues in India. I’m sure there will be a big crowd. It is an exciting challenge. It’s always exciting to play the Mumbai Indians and Monday’s game is no different,” he added. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians hardik pandya piyush chawla wankhede sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK