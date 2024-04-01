Slow and unsteady

While Mumbai’s early-season struggles may confound fans, they are a testament to the nuanced nature of competitive cricket, where success is often as much about resilience and adaptability as it is about talent and skill

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma at a practice session. Pic/PTI

Believe it or not, in the kaleidoscope of narratives that the IPL paints season after season, one recurring motif unfurls itself with the intrigue of an unsolved enigma – the sluggish start Mumbai Indians (MI) undergo each year! And this year is no different. No, don’t throw newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya under the bus yet. Their most successful captain Rohit Sharma is still actively present with the side, and so is timeless talisman Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor.