Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan surfaces, worried fans say, 'Don't take risks Thala'

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently traveling by road in Madhya Pradesh, was filming for his new movie 'Vidaamuyarchi' in Azerbaijan back in October and November last year. It appears that he was in an accident while filming in that Eastern European country.

Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's car reportedly veered off the road, tipping over, as the actor lost control while attempting to pull over. Actor Arav was also in the car, with his hands bound and his neck taped to the seat. As the car started to flip, Ajith Kumar calmly said "Easy, Easy," and then checked on Arav once the car had flipped over and come to a stop.

Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi, take a look:

About Ajith Kumar recently

Tamil superstar Ajith dominated social media trends on Thursday morning as pictures of him attending cricketer Natarajan's birthday went viral. Reportedly, Ajith met cricketer T Natarajan in Hyderabad. The actor is on a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh with his co-star Aarav and other friends. Pictures of Ajith feeding cake to the birthday boy are doing the rounds on social media.

Ajith was dressed in a white shirt for the party. Natarajan was also dressed in a white t-shirt. The two happily also posed for the camera. Legendary spin bowler Muthiah Muralidharan was also at the party. He is the current bowling coach for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the work front:

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's 'Thunivu', directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi', co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The title of his 63rd film was also recently annoucned. "With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.

'Good Bad Ugly', which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame. The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.