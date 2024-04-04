Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Ajith Kumars accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan surfaces worried fans say Dont take risks Thala
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan surfaces, worried fans say, 'Don't take risks Thala'

Updated on: 04 April,2024 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Viewer discretion is advised. A video has emerged of actor Ajith Kumar's unfortunate accident while shooting Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan surfaces, worried fans say, 'Don't take risks Thala'

Actor Ajith Kumar (Pic/sureshchandraaoffl)

Listen to this article
Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan surfaces, worried fans say, 'Don't take risks Thala'
x
00:00

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently traveling by road in Madhya Pradesh, was filming for his new movie 'Vidaamuyarchi' in Azerbaijan back in October and November last year. It appears that he was in an accident while filming in that Eastern European country.


Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi


Ajith Kumar's car reportedly veered off the road, tipping over, as the actor lost control while attempting to pull over. Actor Arav was also in the car, with his hands bound and his neck taped to the seat. As the car started to flip, Ajith Kumar calmly said "Easy, Easy," and then checked on Arav once the car had flipped over and come to a stop.


Ajith Kumar's accident video while shooting Vidaamuyarchi, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Chandra (@sureshchandraaoffl)

About Ajith Kumar recently

Tamil superstar Ajith dominated social media trends on Thursday morning as pictures of him attending cricketer Natarajan's birthday went viral. Reportedly, Ajith met cricketer T Natarajan in Hyderabad. The actor is on a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh with his co-star Aarav and other friends. Pictures of Ajith feeding cake to the birthday boy are doing the rounds on social media. 

Ajith was dressed in a white shirt for the party. Natarajan was also dressed in a white t-shirt. The two happily also posed for the camera. Legendary spin bowler Muthiah Muralidharan was also at the party. He is the current bowling coach for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

On the work front:

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's 'Thunivu', directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi', co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The title of his 63rd film was also recently annoucned. "With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.

'Good Bad Ugly', which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame. The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ajith Kumar Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK