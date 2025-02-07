Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film which stars Ajith and Trisha Krishnan performed well at the box office on day 1

Ajith Kumar in Thandel

Listen to this article Vidaamuyarchi box office: Check out how much Ajith's comeback film earned on day 1 x 00:00

Ajith's comeback film 'Vidaamuyarchi' was released in theatres on Thursday. The film saw ardent fans of the superstar arrive in larger numbers to watch the film's first day first show (FDFS). Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film which also stars Trisha Krishnan performed well at the box office on day 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the box office tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Ajith-starrer registered Rs 22 crore nett in India on opening day. The film had decent occupancy in theatres, with 58.81 per cent in the morning, 60.27 per cent in the afternoon and 54.79 per cent in evening shows. Trichy and Pondicherry witnessed higher occupancy than Chennai at 92.00 per cent and 91.67 per cent, respectively, while Chennai had 88.33 per cent. However, the collection is less compared to Ajith's last release 'Thunivu' (2023) which collected Rs 24.4 crore on opening day. With a positive word of mouth, the collections for Ajith's latest film is only expected to see a sharp rise over the weekend.

Fans react to Vidaamuyarchi after FDFS

Sharing their review of the film, a fan wrote, "#Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form 🔥 Magizh Thirumeni’s direction is sharp, and Anirudh’s music amps up the excitement. A must-watch for fans ⭐️ 4/5 #VidaamuyarchiFDFS".

Another fan wrote, "Indian cinema at its very best. I thought they could only make movies like pushpa and RRR. This is damn brilliant and enlightening cinema. just happened to watch this masterpiece #VidaaMuyarchi in LA. kudos to whoever involved in this.

(help: i wanna know the lead actor’s name)"

"Manifesting another film in AK- Magizh Thirumeni 🙌. Despite certain shortcomings, #VidaaMuyarchi has shown that Magizh has a clear understanding of AK's strengths as an action hero. Their combination is poised to strike gold when they do an original film," another person said on X reviewing the film.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith graced the big screen with a release after two years. His last release 'Thunivu' was in January 2023. The action star reportedly dedicated 121 days to this film and wanted to give people a good film that’ll entertain them. The film will also mark the reunion of Ajith and Arjun Sarja after 14 years. The latter plays the antagonist in the film.

Ajith also reunites with Trisha in this film. The two have worked together in four films. They last shared screen in the 2015 film 'Yennai Arindhal' directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

This movie is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood crime thriller Breakdown which starred Kurt Russell and was written and directed by Jonathan Mostoww. The tamil film has been changed to suit the native audience.