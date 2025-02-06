Breaking News
Vidaamuyarchi release: Ajith fans dance outside theatres ahead of FDFS, watch

Updated on: 06 February,2025 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi has releases in theatres today. It marks the superstar's comeback after two years. Fans were seen dancing and celebrating the film's release

Vidaamuyarchi release: Ajith fans dance outside theatres ahead of FDFS, watch

Ajith

Tamil superstar Ajith's film 'Vidaamuyarchi' has finally hit the big screens today. The film which was supposed to be released last month got postponed due to unknown reasons. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja. Directed by Magiz Thirumeni, the action thriller marks Ajith's comeback. Undoubtedly, this is a moment of celebration for fans who get to see him on the big screen after such a long time. 


Fans gathered in larger numbers to catch the FDFS of Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi. Many reached the theatre well in advance to begin the celebrations. Fans were seen on the street outside theaters dancing to upbeat music while celebrating the release of the Tamil film. 



Trisha was seen arriving at Vetrri theatre in Chennai to watch the film with the audience. 

Fans react to Vidaamuyarchi after FDFS

Sharing their review of the film, a fan wrote, "#Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form 🔥 Magizh Thirumeni’s direction is sharp, and Anirudh’s music amps up the excitement. A must-watch for fans ⭐️ 4/5 #VidaamuyarchiFDFS".

Another fan wrote, "Indian cinema at its very best. I thought they could only make movies like pushpa and RRR. This is damn brilliant and enlightening cinema. just happened to watch this masterpiece #VidaaMuyarchi in LA. kudos to whoever involved in this. 
(help: i wanna know the lead actor’s name)"

"Manifesting another film in AK- Magizh Thirumeni 🙌. Despite certain shortcomings, #VidaaMuyarchi has shown that Magizh has a clear understanding of AK's strengths as an action hero. Their combination is poised to strike gold when they do an original film," another person said on X reviewing the film.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith graced the big screen with a release after two years. His last release 'Thunivu' was in January 2023.  The action star reportedly dedicated 121 days to this film and wanted to give people a good film that’ll entertain them. The film will also mark the reunion of Ajith and Arjun Sarja after 14 years. The latter plays the antagonist in the film. 

Ajith also reunites with Trisha in this film. The two have worked together in four films. They last shared screen in the 2015 film 'Yennai Arindhal' directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon. 

This movie is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood crime thriller Breakdown which starred Kurt Russell and was written and directed by Jonathan Mostoww. The tamil film has been changed to suit the native audience. 

Ajith Kumar Trisha Krishnan Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

