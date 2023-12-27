Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'MaayaOne' alongside Sundeep Kishan

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray' and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, has started shooting for her Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’ alongside Sundeep Kishan

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to make her mark in the Telugu film industry. She has been roped in opposite Tollywood star Sundeep Kishan in the highly anticipated film 'MaayaOne'. The film is directed by CV Kumar, who is known for films like ‘Iraivi’, ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’, ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ and ‘Pizza’. Currently in the midst of filming, Akansha is stepping into a new territory, immersing herself in the vibrant world of Telugu cinema. Sharing screen space with Sundeep Kishan, she expressed her excitement about the project and her unique learning experience.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she's received, Akansha conveyed, "I reached Hyderabad one week before the shoot began, to prepare for the film and to also understand the team. Everyone has been extremely humble and sweet. CV Sir and Sundeep have been extremely supportive; it feels like the entire crew is a family."

Talking about the preparation for the role, Akansha added, "Since it's my debut film in the Telugu language, I want to give my best. I have started learning Telugu with the help of a tutor. I am hoping to also dub my own lines; it will be a personal victory."

MaayaOne, directed by CV Kumar, promises to be a captivating cinematic journey, featuring the dynamic pairing of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sundeep Kishan. As Akansha embraces this new chapter in her career, audiences eagerly anticipate the release of the film, which is poised to showcase her versatility and talent in a fresh and exciting context.

Akansha made her film debut with Dharma Productions film 'Guilty' alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, the film was streamed on OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that she was also seen in a Netflix web series 'Ray' alongside Anil Kapoor's son Harshwardhan Kapoor. Then she did a Vasan Bala thriller film 'Monica, O My Darling' opposite Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film premiered on Netflix.

She was last seen in a guest cameo as Neena Gupta's daughter in singer Jasleen Royal's music video Dastoor. Along with Jackie Shroff, Neena, and Babil Khan.