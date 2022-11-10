Akansha Ranjan is all set to prove herself with Monica, O My Darling

Digital entertainment has given amazing shows in the recent past that has led to the discovery of some fresh talent.

One of them is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made the audiences sit up and take notice, with her performance in Guilty (2020) and Ray (2021).

Lined up next is her film Monica, O My Darling. Busy with promotions, she says, “Those who have seen it are giving it rave reviews. I have worked with director Vasan Bala, [of Ray fame], so there was a level of comfort working with him. I am essaying the role of Nikki — Rajkummar Rao’s fiancé. She is a grey character and someone who knows what she wants. All I can say is that what you see is not what is real.



Besides Kapoor, the film features Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, among others. Speaking of her co-stars, she says, “When I came into the industry, I was keen to work with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. [My dream] has come true with my third film. Rajkummar is an expert at his job and his comic timing is insane. He is easy-going on the sets and is always ready to give cues. I had a ball [dancing] with Huma. She is a dear friend and the life of any party.”



Being the daughter of industry veterans Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, she is not new to its people and trade. Yet, she admits to feeling like a rank newcomer. “Once I planned on acting as a career, I made the rounds of producers’ offices and gave auditions like any other actor.



I wouldn’t want it any other way as I want to be taken seriously as an artiste because of my talent. Vasan Bala selected me for Monica, O My Darling as he had seen my work in Guilty. It has taken me seven years to reach where I wanted to reach.”



When asked if industry connections helped her gain a foothold, she says, “First of all, living in this city and having a roof over my head has been the biggest advantage. Besides that, I knew which casting director to go to for auditions. In short, I am grateful that I knew how and where to start looking for roles. Other than that, it has all been hard work — meetings, auditions, the works. It has like two different worlds — I may be socialise with the industry folk at a Diwali party, but the next day I am still going to their assistants’/ production house to give an audition. People will not cast me just because I mingled with them at a party, will they?”



Kapoor hopes to get the opportunity to prove her mettle. “I am not looking at anything specific. I want to do good roles where I get an opportunity to prove myself as a serious actor.”



Pinning all her hopes on her upcoming film, she says, “I am grateful to OTT for getting me this recognition.

It has a definite advantage over a big-screen releases. I have friends, who complain that if the film does not work at the box-office, they are written off. But the amazing reach of OTT ensures that you can watch it many times and even refer it to people to watch it at their leisure. There are less chances of failure.”