Allu Arjun dedicated five years of his career to the Pushpa franchise. His last non-Pushpa film was in 2019 titled Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the most loved and successful actors of Indian cinema. The film broke all box office records with the release of his film Pushpa 2 in theatres last year. The actor dedicated five years of his life focusing completed on the two part Pushpa series. While the third part of the Sukumar directorial is one the cards, Allu also has other films in the pipeline.

Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, we take a look at some of his exciting projects that the actor will be seen in the near future.

Allu Arjun's upcoming movies-

Pushpa 3

The third instalment of director Sukumar’s immensely popular pan Indian franchise ‘Pushpa’, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, will release sometime in 2028, one of the film’s producers has now disclosed.

Definitely, work on Pushpa 3 will begin in another two and a half years. This time around, we will not delay it that much. We will be there before you in three and a half years. So, we are in 2025. Sometime in 2028 Pushpa 3 will release," said producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. It is rumured that Vijay Deverakonda will also play a pivotal part in part 3 but only time will tell.

Atlee's next:

Before Allu Arjun commences Pushpa 3, he will work on Jawan filmmaker Atlee's next. The film will be backed by Sun Pictures, which produced Vijay’s Sarkar (2018), and Rajinikanth’s Jailer (2023), and his upcoming Coolie. It is being reported that the film will be made on a mega scale with a staggering budget of over R600 crores. It will feature an ensemble cast, including three leading ladies, with Janhvi Kapoor reportedly on board.

Trivikram Srinivas's next:

Allu is also prepared to wrap a film with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas before he begins Pushpa 3. It is said to be a mythological drama and the actor will work on it after Atlee's film.

AA22

Allu Arjun is also rumoured to be working on a film titled "AA22". Further information on the film has not been disclosed yet.