The makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced a total of Rs 2 crore in financial support for the eight-year-old boy who was injured during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The tragic incident occurred when Allu Arjun visited the theatre for the film's premiere, which also led to the death of the boy’s mother. Allu Arjun, who is facing charges in the case and was questioned on Tuesday, has pledged Rs 1 crore towards the total amount.

Pushpa maker announce 2 crore as financial help

Speaking to the media, Allu Aravind, according to news agency PTI, said: “The boy, Sri Teja, is recovering. Now, he is not on a ventilator. To support the family, we should provide him Rs 2 crore: Rs 1 crore by Allu Arjun, Rs 50 lakh by Mythri Movie Makers, and Rs 50 lakh by director Sukumar. We will disburse this money through Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.”

Allu Aravind also talked about the boy's condition and stated: “I cannot interact with the family due to the legal problems. With the police’s permission, once, 10 days back, I visited him. He was then recovering.”

Earlier, Allu Arjun had announced that he would contribute a total of Rs 25 lakh to help the victim recover and would closely monitor his health. The latest update in the case also revealed that Allu Arjun was asked to appear for an inquiry after claims surfaced suggesting that Hyderabad Police had informed him about Revathi’s death during the stampede while he was at Sandhya Theatre watching his recently released film.

About the Incident

A woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2. The theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Earlier, tensions escalated when several members of Osmania University reportedly pelted stones outside Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday. This sparked serious outrage among the icon star’s fans, who questioned the authorities regarding his security.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music released under T-Series. The film was released on December 5, 2024.