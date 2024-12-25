Allu Arjun was asked to appear for an inquiry after claims were made suggesting that Hyderabad Police had informed him about Revathi's death during the stampede while he was at the theatre

Allu Arjun

The controversy surrounding the stampede that happened outside the Sandhya Theatre is not going to tone down anytime soon. With each passing day, new reports are emerging, and now a new update has suggested that Allu Arjun got emotional during the questioning. The Pushpa star was asked to appear for an inquiry after claims were made suggesting that Hyderabad Police had informed him about Revathi's death during the stampede while he was at the Sandhya Theatre watching his recently released film. Now, the update suggests that during the inquiry, he was asked several direct questions and was shown a clip of the stampede, which led to him getting emotional.

Allu Arjun was asked several questions

A source told NDTV that Allu Arjun was asked direct questions about the Hyderabad Police’s claims. Reports suggest that the icon star was asked, “Did you know police permission had been denied for you to come to the premiere?", “Who took the call to proceed with the plan (for the actor to attend the special screening) despite the denial of police permission?", “Did any police officer inform you about the stampede outside?", and “When did you know about the death of the woman?"

Further, another report in Gulte claimed that “Allu Arjun was questioned for about three hours and was shown videos of the stampede that happened at the Pushpa 2 special show in Sandhya Theatre. While watching the video, Allu Arjun reportedly turned emotional seeing the visuals of Sritej and Revathi being injured."

About the incident

A woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2. The theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Earlier, things escalated when several members of Osmania University reportedly pelted stones outside Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday. This sparked serious outrage among the icon star's fans, who are questioning the authorities regarding his security.