While addressing the press, ACP Ramesh stated that the actor was informed about the fan's death during the stampede outside the Sandhya Theatre, but Allu Arjun wanted to complete the movie

A day after Pushpa 2: The Rule Allu Arjun held a press meet to deny allegations against him, the Telangana DGP Jitender and ACP Ramesh have made shocking revelations that are sure to take you aback. While addressing the press, ACP Ramesh stated that the actor was informed about the fan's death during the stampede outside the Sandhya Theatre, but Arjun wanted to complete the movie. The official also stated that the actor was denied permission to visit the theatre during the premiere. Chikkadapally CI Raju Nayak mentioned that he feels bad he "couldn't save a life."

DGP Jitender - Police has nothing against Allu Arjun

DGP Jitender clarified that the police have nothing against the Pushpa 2 star personally but emphasized that "all should be responsible citizens of the state." Speaking to reporters, DGP Jitender said, "They are heroes in films. But, on the ground, they should understand the problems of society. The promotion of a film is not as important as the safety of the citizens. Something wrong has happened. We all should understand that such incidents are not good for the safety and security of the citizens."

Allu Arjun was informed about the death

Further, while making a shocking revelation about Allu Arjun being informed about the death and the boy being hospitalized, ACP Ramesh stated, "Allu Arjun's manager Santosh was the first to be informed about the death while they were in the theatre. We also told him the situation was losing control and that a boy was hospitalized. But we weren't allowed to meet the actor by Santosh and another man."

He insisted on completing the film

“You are a celebrity; our officers have cleared a way for you,” ACP Ramesh said, adding, “I told him, asking him to leave. But he insisted on completing the film. When the DGP came in and gave him 10 minutes to leave, only then did he budge," HT quoted ACP Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, while addressing the press yesterday, claimed, "There is a lot of misinformation that I behaved in a particular way. These are wrong allegations. It’s humiliating and a character assassination. There is a lot of misinformation going on, a lot of false allegations, especially character assassination."

“I am getting hourly updates about how the kid is doing. He is progressing. The only good thing is that the boy is getting better. My whole attempt is to produce good entertainment for the audience and ensure people leave with a smile,” he further added.