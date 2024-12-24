Breaking News
Pushpa 2 producer donates Rs 50 lakh to stampede victims family visits 8 year old in hospital

Pushpa 2 producer donates Rs 50 lakh to stampede victim's family; visits 8-year-old in hospital

Updated on: 24 December,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As controversy mounts around Pushpa 2 and its team after the unfortunate stampede case, the producer of the film has donated Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family

Allu Arjun; Naveen Yerneni

Pushpa 2 producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers has donated Rs 50 lakh to the family of the victim of the stampede. The stampede that ensued on the premiere night of Allu Arjun's film at Sandhya theatre claimed the life of a woman. Her son who was critically injured is currently battling for his life in the hospital. 


On Monday, producer Yerneni visited the victim's family at the hospital. The eight-year-old is reportedly in coma. In a video shared by PTI, Pushpa 2 producer was seen handing over the cheque to the victim’s family members. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.


He expressed his condolences and said, “It's very unfortunate what happened. We've felt bad about it since it happened and we couldn't express our feelings. Revathi's death is a huge loss to her family. Doctors are doing there best to help the boy recover. We want to support the family.”


Allu Arjun's house vandalised 

Amid this, situation escalated in Jubilee Hills when a group of protestors pelted stones at the Telugu superstar's house. According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, on the evening of December 22, several individuals holding placards suddenly rushed to the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills. They began shouting slogans, and one person climbed onto the compound wall and started throwing stones. Security staff intervened, resulting in an altercation as they attempted to persuade the protestors to get down from the wall. The individuals eventually climbed down, but they manhandled the security staff and damaged flower pots placed along the ramp. Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. The six accused involved in vandalising Allu Arjun's residence were granted bail today.

The controversy stems from an incident on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs50,000 bond.

