Allu Arjun visited Chennai for an event ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, where he recalled how no one offered him work after his first film, but Sukumar showed confidence in him

In Pic: Allu Arjun and Sukumar

Listen to this article Allu Arjun credits Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for his success, says 'no one came to work with me' after debut x 00:00

Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 movie, made Allu Arjun a national sensation. His performance was praised by many, and he won the Best Actor National Award for his role in the film. Now, as the world waits for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun revealed the moment when director Sukumar changed his career. The actor visited Chennai for an event ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, where he recalled how nobody was offering him work after his first film but Sukumar showed confidence in him.

Allu Arjun credits Sukumar for his career

Allu Arjun made his debut with Gangotri, and after that, the actor was struggling to find work. It was only Sukumar who showed faith in him and gave him a chance. The actor shared, “I made my debut as a lead actor with Raghavendra Rao garu’s Gangotri. It was a superhit, but I didn’t deliver as an actor. No one came to work with me after the release of the film. Then, a debut filmmaker came up to me and offered Arya. There has been no looking back since then.”

He continued, “When I look back at my career, and if I have to point out the one person who had the maximum impact on my life, it would have to be Sukumar. Even now, he is busy with the post-production. His absence speaks louder than his presence. I miss you, Sukku. We are all in this together."

Sukumar skipped the Pushpa 2 event in Chennai as he is busy with the post-production work of the film. Reportedly, the director has been working tirelessly day and night to complete the production work on Pushpa 2 in time.

About Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and was directed by Sukumar. The film not only showcased Allu Arjun’s exceptional performance but also portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. The actor's steps from the movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, and Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date. But now, they have preponed the release, and it’s set to hit theatres on December 5.