Allu Arjun's fan power at display as fans gather in large numbers for grand opening of AAA cinemas; watch

On Thursday, Allu Arjun was seen at Asian Satyam mall in Hyderabad for the launch of AAA cinemas. A huge crowd gathered to greet the superstar

It's not news that Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following. But fans gathering in large numbers on a hot Thursday afternoon to catch a glimpse of their favourite star sure speaks to the fandom of Allu Arjun. On Thursday, Allu Arjun was seen arriving for the grand opening of AAA cinema at Asian Satyam mall in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a a brown suit, Allu Arjun looked dapper as ever for the opening of the cinema chain. The Asian Allu Arjun(AAA) Cinemas was inaugurated on the fourth floor of Asian Satyam mall in Ameerpet. Actor Allu Arjun and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography of Telangana Government inaugurated the movie theatre.

"AAA cinemas has total of 5 screens, Screen 1 is of 67ft height and Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. Screen 2 is an EPIQ Luxon screen with ATMOS sound. The rest of the screens have 4K projection and all screens are equipped with Dolby 7.1 sound. AAA cinema will be a treat for all cinema goers in Hyderabad," read an earlier note describing the news cinema theatre.

Prabhas's 'Adipurush' will be the first film to release in the new theatre. Om Raut directed 'Adipurush' is a magnum opus that is set to release worldwide on June 16. Based on the Ramayana, the film will see Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The advance booking of the film has been tremendous and is expected to break several box office records.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa: The Rule', is currently under production, further fueling the excitement amongst his ardent admirers. The film has already generated palpable enthusiasm within the audience, who are eagerly awaiting its release. 'Pushpa: The Rule' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, showcasing Allu Arjun's exceptional acting prowess and his ability to immerse himself completely into his characters. The film has already created a buzz with its intriguing storyline and the inclusion of an ensemble cast. The second part will also star Fahadh Faasil, who played the antagonist in part 1.