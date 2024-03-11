Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Allu Arjuns fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight police to take action watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Allu Arjun's fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight, police to take action - watch video

Updated on: 11 March,2024 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bengaluru police informed the KR Puram police and directed them to take necessary action after the video went viral.

Allu Arjun's fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight, police to take action - watch video

Allu Arjun (L), Screenshot of the brawl (R) Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article
Allu Arjun's fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight, police to take action - watch video
x
00:00

South superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following and his admirers never fail to express their love for him. On Monday, a video began doing rounds on social media, which showed the actor's fans beating up a man on the streets of Bengaluru. The brawl caught the attention of the Bengaluru police on X, formerly Twitter who informed the KR Puram police and directed them to take necessary action. As per reports, the fight erupted a couple of days ago with the fans demanding the victim to say "Jai Allu Arjun" to spare him from getting beaten up further. 


Watch the video below. 



Allu Arjun received a grand welcome from fans as he reached Vizag for 'Pushpa 2' shoot on Sunday. They followed him from the Vizag airport to the hotel, making it a sort of celebration in a display of their love for the 'Pushpa' star. 

Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will now reprise the role in the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. 

With its recognisable dialect, compelling plot, and entrancing music, the film became the largest successful phenomenon to sweep the country. Pushparaj, as depicted by Allu Arjun, went on to rank among the most cherished figures in Indian cinematic history. 

Not just that, its songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad were an instant hit. These include an item number, "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as the iconic dance number "Saami Saami". 

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar garu. You are the reason behind my achievement," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa: The Rule south cinema bengaluru
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK