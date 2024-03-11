Bengaluru police informed the KR Puram police and directed them to take necessary action after the video went viral.

Allu Arjun (L), Screenshot of the brawl (R) Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article Allu Arjun's fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight, police to take action - watch video x 00:00

South superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following and his admirers never fail to express their love for him. On Monday, a video began doing rounds on social media, which showed the actor's fans beating up a man on the streets of Bengaluru. The brawl caught the attention of the Bengaluru police on X, formerly Twitter who informed the KR Puram police and directed them to take necessary action. As per reports, the fight erupted a couple of days ago with the fans demanding the victim to say "Jai Allu Arjun" to spare him from getting beaten up further.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun's fans indulged in a street fight with a man near #KRPuram in #Bengaluru. A video of the brawl has been doing the rounds on social media. The Bengaluru Police was alerted about the incident, who then directed #KRPuramPolice to register a complaint formally.



A few days… pic.twitter.com/mvtQ9NU1rg — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 11, 2024

Allu Arjun received a grand welcome from fans as he reached Vizag for 'Pushpa 2' shoot on Sunday. They followed him from the Vizag airport to the hotel, making it a sort of celebration in a display of their love for the 'Pushpa' star.

An ocean of fans to welcome the Icon Star @alluarjun ❤️‍🔥#AlluArjun lands in Vizag for the #Pushpa2TheRule shoot and is welcomed with a huge rally by the fans ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥 pic.twitter.com/bSP3G1jR83 — Cinethop (@cinethop) March 11, 2024

Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will now reprise the role in the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

With its recognisable dialect, compelling plot, and entrancing music, the film became the largest successful phenomenon to sweep the country. Pushparaj, as depicted by Allu Arjun, went on to rank among the most cherished figures in Indian cinematic history.

Not just that, its songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad were an instant hit. These include an item number, "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as the iconic dance number "Saami Saami".

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar garu. You are the reason behind my achievement," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)