This photo of 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun with Allu Sirish is proof that all is well between the brothers

(Pic courtesy: Allu Arjun/ Instagram)

Allu Arjun and his younger brother, Allu Sirish, are one of the popular star siblings in Tollywood. As Sirish turned a year older on Tuesday, the Icon Star, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and wished him on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Pushpa' star posted a delightful photo with his younger brother and even called him his 'forever sweetheart' as he extended his birthday wish. Arjun's sweet birthday note for his younger brother is proof that all is well between the Allu brothers.

For those who are unaware, the rumours of Arjun and Sirish having a rift with each other have been floating all over social media for a few months. It was believed that due to his dispute with Arjun, Sirish moved out of their house and is apparently living alone in an apartment somewhere in Hyderabad.

However, with Allu Arjun's birthday note for Sirish, he has put a full stop to ongoing rumours and clarified that all is well between both brothers for sure. Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a pic with Allu Sirish to wish him a happy birthday. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day my sweetest forever. Miss you."

While Allu Arjun is all set to take his millions of fans and the audiences by storm with his much-awaited pan-India film, 'Pushpa 2', his younger brother Sirish is all set to enthral movie buffs with his upcoming action thriller titled 'Buddy', which is a remake of Arya's 'Teddy'.

Also Read: Hema Malini praises Allu Arjun, calls him a 'good-looking boy'

Allu Sirish also shared the pre-look poster and first glimpse video on his Twitter page. It is titled Buddy in Telugu. The actor is seen blazing guns with his partner a teddy bear in the first poster. The movie is being directed by Sam Anton and produced by Gyanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

The film was initially announced with Sundeep Kishan as the main lead. However, he has now been replaced by Allu Sirish.

Meanwhile, Allu Sirish was last seen in 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo', directed by Rakesh Sashii. The film also starred Anu Emmanuel and Vennela Kishore. The film got a positive response from audiences.