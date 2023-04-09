Breaking News
Updated on: 09 April,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Since his acting debut in 2003 with the film "Gangotri", there has been no looking back for Allu Arjun who has since appeared in numerous successful films including Arya, Parugu,  Vedam, Race Gurram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the most recent Pushpa: The Rise

A look at the 'Rise' and 'Rule' of the Icon Star, Allu Arjun

Pic/ Allu Arjun's Instagram


Since his acting debut in 2003 with the film "Gangotri", there has been no looking back for Allu Arjun who has since appeared in numerous successful films including Arya, Parugu,  Vedam, Race Gurram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the most recent Pushpa: The Rise. Over the years, the birthday boy has earned a massive fan following due to his impressive dance skills, stylish looks, and acting prowess but a major turning point came in with Pushpa, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.


The film won him massive praise and unparalleled fandom across the country, becoming the flagbearer of the Pan-India film trend. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun dominated the box office, created mass hysteria across the country, inspired millions of reels and then took over OTT. Very rarely have we witnessed such a celebration of a megastar that everything from firecrackers to religious idols was modelled on the actor and his persona.



After cult songs like Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa , Topless Podi , Seeti Maar that took over the internet and had everyone emulating its dance steps, Pushpa brought with it a fresh set of cult tracks like Srivalli, Sammi Sammi, Oo Antava and Aay Bida Mera Adda that had everyone from the public, to the top celebrities in film and sport; both nationally and internationally, dancing to its tunes and inspiring millions of reels.

When one delves deeper into the enigma that is Allu Arjun, apart from being a terrific performer boasting of inimitable charm, a fashion icon and one of the country’s best dancers, Allu is also a talent who enjoys discovering new scripts and ideas and is willing to experiment and take risks. That makes him an unafraid actor whose stardom remains untouched by box office numbers and who does what he does for the love of his craft.

Now with Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to scale new heights and the anticipation was witnessed when the makers dropped a cryptic video asking ‘Where is Pushpa?’ As the hunt for Pushpa has begun, it sparked excited conversation and broke the internet as fans eagerly await the next big reveal from the film.

